Student housing startup MyStudentFlat has announced a series of new milestones, including a strategic partnership with UNIPLACES, first place at the 6th NBG SEEDS StartUp Bootcamp, and participation in the 2026 KPMG StartUp Innovation Lab, according to its statement.

The company said the developments mark another step in its growth trajectory, as it seeks to redefine how students look for and book quality housing close to their universities in Cyprus, Greece and beyond.

At the centre of the announcement is the launch of a strategic partnership with UNIPLACES, described by MyStudentFlat as a leading player in student housing across Central Europe and the United Kingdom.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Portugal, UNIPLACES offers more than 40,000 student apartments for rent through its platform, covering Portugal, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and the UK.

Through the collaboration, UNIPLACES will expand its presence in Greece and Cyprus, as properties listed on MyStudentFlat will become available to UNIPLACES users.

At the same time, MyStudentFlat said it will gain access to UNIPLACES’ portfolio across all markets, offering accommodation options to Greek and Cypriot students wishing to study abroad.

The company described the agreement as a major growth milestone and a strong vote of confidence in its model.

The announcement also follows MyStudentFlat’s winning participation in the 6th StartUp Bootcamp, part of the startup acceleration programme run by the National Bank of Greece through its NBG SEEDS initiative.

MyStudentFlat secured first place among 144 participating startups, making it the top performer in what the company described as one of Greece’s most prominent startup programmes.

According to the statement, the achievement reflects both the company’s innovation and the growing strength of the Cypriot startup ecosystem.

In addition, MyStudentFlat announced its participation in this year’s KPMG StartUp Innovation Lab (KPMG SIL).

The programme, launched in 2025 under the auspices of KPMG Cyprus, is described as one of the leading startup accelerators in the country.

MyStudentFlat is one of five startups selected from a large pool of applicants for the second cohort of the programme.

Through its participation, the company will gain access to expert advisory, mentorship and strategic guidance across key areas of business development, delivered by experienced KPMG Cyprus professionals.

Upon completion of the programme in June 2026, MyStudentFlat will have the opportunity to present its business case to investors within KPMG’s network and seek funding to support its next phase of growth.