President Nikos Christodoulides leaves on Sunday for Yerevan, Armenia, where he will participate in a European Political Community (EPC) summit the following day.

During the work of the summit, Christodoulides will take part, in a coordinating role, in a discussion of the Plenary Session of the EPC, on the subject of European security and with the participation of the leaders of Britain, France, Italy and the President of the European Commission.

It is the first time that Cyprus assumes a special role in a Plenary Session of the EPC, and in addition to the introductory speech, Christodoulides will make the concluding remarks.

The EPC is an intergovernmental forum for political and strategic discussions about the future of Europe, established in 2022 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.[

Defence and security issues are among the key priorities of the Cyprus presidency of the EU Council with actions aimed at strengthening the EU’s deterrent capacity.

The President will also participate in a debate on European connectivity and economic security, as well as in separate multilateral meetings on Moldova and on the fight against drugs in Europe.

On the sidelines of the Summit, Christodoulidis will have bilateral meetings with heads of state and government as well as heads of international organisations.

He will be accompanied by the deputy government spokesman Yiannis Antoniou, deputy director of his diplomatic office Nektarios Sotiriou and other officials.