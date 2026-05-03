Fire broke out among four ambulances parked outside the Royal Artemis Medical Center in Yeroskipou, Paphos at about 1am on Sunday.

The ambulances were parked one next to the other outside the main entrance to the clinic.

The fire was put out by members of the fire service.

The damages to the fronts of the vehicles has yet to be dteremined.

Police said first indications would point to the fire being ason.

Investigations will continue on Sunday.

On Friday, the same clinic was under attack as a hand grenade was thrown into the house of the owner in Ayia Marinouda.

For that case, police have arrested one suspect, aged 59.

According to the police, prior to the hand grenade incident there was also an attempt to burn down the house.