Press freedom is not going through its best of its days either in Cyprus or internationally, chairman of Union of Cyprus Journalists Giorgos Frangos said on Sunday, stressing that Cyprus’ plummet down the World Press Freedom Index should concern us all.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency on World Press Freedom Day celebrated around the world on May 3, he said it is a day of reflection.

“Normally today we should celebrate this day, but freedom of the press is not having its best of its days. This is a day of reflection for both journalists and citizens who want to be informed comprehensively and objectively,” he said.

Earlier this week the Reporters Without Borders’ World Press Freedom Index saw Cyprus ranked 80th out of 180 countries, a fall from 77th place in 2025 and 65th in 2024.

Cyprus had previously been in a position lower than 50, Frangou said.

The Index, he said, takes into account many factors, including issues with the golden passports, the issues of corruption and vested interests.

“Looking at the countries close to Cyprus on the Index does not reflect well on the country,” he said. “With Greece, we are lowest of all EU countries, while Senegal an Sierra Leone are in the positions immediately above Cyprus,” he added.

Frangos stressed this should concern everyone, competent bodies and civil society as a whole as it reflects institutional problems.

He said there are a number of bills heading towards parliament, “which attempt to control journalistic content, criminalise journalistic activity and remove personal data”.

Frangos expressed disappointment because the government bill “instead of focusing on the protection of journalists and journalistic sources, focuses on cases where the removal of journalists’ personal data is legalised”, saying that this issue provokes the reactions of the entire journalistic world and all the bodies involved in journalism.