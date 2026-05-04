Boat & Sea Expo 2026: milestone maritime exhibition to debut at Ayia Napa Marina

The heart of the Cypriot leisure marine industry is set to beat in the Famagusta district this year, as the iconic Ayia Napa Marina prepares to host the Boat & Sea Expo 2026 from May 8-10, 2026. This brand-new, dynamic exhibition is poised to fill the gap in major nautical events, drawing the industry’s elite to one of the most modern waterfront destinations in the Mediterranean.

Being organised by Dacor Advertising and Media Ltd, a company with extensive and proven experience in delivering successful large-scale exhibitions such as the Limassol Boat Show, the event guarantees professional excellence and high standards. The market response to this new initiative has already been remarkable, with exhibitor occupancy reaching nearly 100 per cent, underscoring the industry’s demand for such a high-quality platform.

The expo is expected to feature almost all major boat dealerships operating in Cyprus, showcasing the latest models and cutting-edge technologies across both onshore and in-water exhibition areas. Nevertheless, the Boat & Sea Expo 2026 goes beyond a mere boat display, as visitors will also have the chance to explore the entire spectrum of marine equipment, yachting services, watersports, diving and recreational fishing, alongside luxury automobile exhibits and outdoor lifestyle activities.

Educational value will also be showcased, with specialised seminars to be offered by Silver Sponsor Furuno Cyprus, covering fish-finder technology and the latest advancements in the yachting sector.

Ultimately, the strategic objective of the exhibition is to establish itself as the premier meeting point for the leisure marine and yachting sector, not only in Cyprus, but also across the wider Eastern Mediterranean region, providing an ideal platform for networking, business development and public engagement with the maritime world.

The exhibition will be open to the public on:

Friday, May 8th from 5-9pm

Saturday, May 9th from 3.30-9.30pm

Sunday, May 10th from 3.30-8.30pm

For more information, interested parties can visit the official website boatseaexpo.com, as Ayia Napa Marina gears up to welcome thousands of visitors for a three-day event dedicated to innovation and nautical excellence.