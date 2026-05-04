President Nikos Christodoulides has arrived in the Armenian capital Yerevan to attend the first-ever EU-Armenia summit on Monday.

During the day, the President is scheduled to hold a meeting with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, following which he is expected to attend the official opening ceremony of the summit.

At 10.30 am, Christodoulides will participate in the summit’s plenary session as part of which he will moderate an interactive panel on European cohesion attended by the Presidents of France, Italy and the United Kingdom.

On the sidelines of the Summit, Christodoulides will hold bilateral meetings with heads of state and government, as well as with heads of organisations before departing to Cyprus in the afternoon.

The summit is set to focus on the strengthening of bilateral relations in the areas of energy and transport, as well as the digital sphere.

“United by shared values and a commitment to international law and the rules-based international order, this milestone will mark an important investment in peace, security, connectivity and prosperity in the South Caucasus,” said European Council President Antonio Costa, who is expected to join the summit together with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Leaders are expected to discuss progress related to ensuring peace and security in the South Caucasus, alongside current global challenges including the latest developments in Ukraine and the Middle East.