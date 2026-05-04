CryptoProcessing by Coinspaid, a regulated crypto payment gateway serving enterprise and institutional merchants globally, has achieved Level 3 certification under the Cryptocurrency Security Standard (CCSS) for its Institutional-Grade Key Management and Wallet Infrastructure, the highest designation granted by the CryptoCurrency Certification Consortium (C4).

The independent audit was conducted by Hacken, a C4-approved cybersecurity and blockchain infrastructure auditor. The assessment commenced in Q4 2025 and covered the company’s Full System scope.

The Significance of CCSS Level 3

CCSS is a globally recognized framework for securing cryptocurrency systems. It is designed specifically for digital asset infrastructure, with a focus on areas such as key management, wallet operations, and transaction approval policies.

Recognized by the CryptoCurrency Certification Consortium (C4), this certification confirms that CryptoProcessing has successfully completed a CryptoCurrency Security Standard audit and meets the requirements of the CCSS at Level 3, the highest level within the framework.

Audit scope

The audit covered the company’s Institutional-Grade Key Management and Wallet Infrastructure under a Full System scope. This included a review of controls, processes, and governance across key generation, wallet creation, secure key storage and backup, access management, transaction authorization, logging and monitoring, risk management, and key compromise procedures

The assessment confirmed that CryptoProcessing applies rigorous governance, disciplined operational processes, and security controls aligned with leading crypto-native best practices across its entire infrastructure environment.

Why this matters for enterprise and institutional clients

As adoption grows and the market matures, enterprise clients expect payment providers to deliver strong performance and independently validated security standards.

Meeting CCSS Level 3 (Full System) requirements strengthens CryptoProcessing’s position as a trusted provider and reflects the strength of its security and operational framework. It also helps reduce operational and custodial risks for clients, simplify due diligence processes for banks and institutional partners, and support alignment with regulatory expectations and frameworks such as DORA and MiCA.

“This certification is a meaningful milestone because CCSS Level 3 sets a very high bar for cryptocurrency infrastructure. It requires disciplined operations, formalized governance, and resilient security controls across the entire environment. Achieving CCSS Level 3 confirms that CryptoProcessing meets that standard at the highest level. It is a meaningful validation of our infrastructure maturity and a strong signal of trust for businesses that depend on us to support secure digital asset operations at scale” – Max Krupyshev, Executive Leader at CryptoProcessing.

CryptoProcessing continues to strengthen its technology and control environment to help businesses confidently accept and manage digital assets at scale.

Achieving CCSS Level 3 is another step forward in the company’s mission to deliver secure, dependable, and future-ready crypto payment solutions worldwide.

About the Auditor

Hacken is a recognised provider of cybersecurity and blockchain infrastructure audit services, with nine of its specialists holding active CCSS Auditor (CCSSA) certification, one of the largest concentrations of certified CCSS auditors at any single firm globally.

About CryptoProcessing by Coinspaid

CryptoProcessing by Coinspaid is Europe’s leading crypto payment gateway, enabling businesses worldwide to accept and process cryptocurrency payments seamlessly. The service provides a secure, compliant, and high-speed payment infrastructure that helps merchants expand globally, minimise transaction costs, and access new customer segments.

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