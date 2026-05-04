By Dionysis Partsinevelos

Cypriot startups are off to a good start in 2026. Funding data is still limited across sectors, but as of Q1 2026, there is one that stands out for now, and that is the PropTech sector.

Two significant deals were announced within four weeks of each other, and both include Greek institutional investors acquiring stakes into Cyprus-born PropTech companies.

The PropTech sector in Cyprus now consists of more than 14 exciting companies, all worth paying attention to.

Greek Fintech Giant Qualco Acquires Minority Stake in Cypriot Proptech Resitech

Qualco Group is a Greek fintech company with over 25 years in debt management software, credit analytics, and data platforms. It listed on the Athens Stock Exchange in May 2025 in an IPO nearly five times oversubscribed, with a market cap today approaching €400 million.

Resitech, founded in Nicosia in 2021, builds B2B software for the real estate industry: a digital asset management system for property portfolios, a data-driven investor-property matching engine, and a blockchain-based document transfer platform on the SUI network.

In March 2026, Qualco acquired a 34 per cent minority stake for €640,000, structured as a mix of fresh capital and share acquisition. Not a controlling position, but a deliberate one.

Real estate and financial technology are closer than they appear. Distressed loans, asset portfolios, and property data sit in the same ecosystem. Resitech gives Qualco a ready-built proptech capability to offer its existing client base across Greece and Cyprus. A strategic investment with minimal risk and big upside.

Greek Private Equity Firm Golden Age Capital Takes Majority Stake in Cyprus Proptech Moving Doors

Golden Age Capital is a Greek private equity fund managing over €200 million in assets, focused on fragmented markets with consolidation potential. They take majority stakes and build businesses actively, not passively.

Moving Doors was founded in Limassol in 2022 around a straightforward problem: finding a quality furnished apartment in Cyprus, on flexible terms, without the usual friction. Today it manages 500+ fully serviced apartments across Cyprus and Athens, runs its own proprietary technology platform, and has expanded to Dubai. It previously raised a €1.163 million seed round from Uni.fund, Genesis Ventures, and Venteri Capital.

In April 2026, Golden Age Capital acquired a majority stake, taking controlling interest in the company. This deal was part of a €6 million Series A round raised by Moving Doors, which also marks a significant step up from the company’s seed-stage valuation.

Golden Age was explicit about the intent: this is the first acquisition in a buy-and-build strategy targeting Europe’s living market, including student housing, senior living, and affordable housing. Moving Doors brings the platform, the technology, and the landlord network. The fund brings the capital and the roadmap. The target is 3,500 units under management. They bought the engine. Now they are pressing the accelerator.

Cyprus Proptech: A Sector On The Rise

These two deals did not emerge from nowhere. Behind them sits a growing ecosystem of Cypriot technology companies quietly reshaping every layer of the property market, from how apartments are found and managed, to how construction projects are run and how investors make decisions.

Ask Wire has built one of the most data-rich intelligence platforms in the region, aggregating listings, valuations, transaction data, and risk analytics into a single system. Its clients are banks, insurers, and institutional investors across Cyprus, Greece, and Romania. The company raised €877,000 in 2025.

Piney handles the operational side of short-term rental management, covering cleaning, laundry, linen, and supplies through a single app. It manages 1,300+ properties across Cyprus, Greece, and Portugal, and is growing steadily beyond its home market.

Placy brings artificial intelligence to the daily workflow of real estate professionals, automating valuations, research, viewing scheduling, and contract drafting. It was named Cyprus Startup of the Year 2024.

home.cy is Cyprus’s largest residential property marketplace, with over 250,000 app downloads and sister platforms in land.cy and commercial.cy. INDEX.cy offers an alternative model: an AI-curated marketplace with 40,000+ listings from 70+ agencies, pay-per-listing, no commissions, and data dashboards built for buyers and investors.

MyStudentFlat entered the market in 2025 with a fully digital student housing platform covering search, booking, e-signing, and rent payment. It has run at 100 per cent occupancy since launch.

In construction technology, three Cypriot companies are operating at notable scale. Bolsterup uses AI to match developers, contractors, architects, and suppliers on construction projects and is an NVIDIA Inception member.

buildbuild provides cloud-based project management for SMB construction companies with active clients across seven markets including the UK, UAE, and India.

SEKTOR implements enterprise construction software inside major contractors, counting Parsons, Ferrovial, AECOM, and Vinci among its clients.

Qobrix offers a purpose-built real estate CRM used by agencies and developers across Cyprus, Greece, the UAE, and Spain.

AIVOTAR builds no-code AI agents for real estate lead qualification and client communication.

QubeHub runs full-funnel AI for property developers and also operates Flatex.ai for property management.