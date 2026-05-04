The European Union ministers of agriculture and fisheries will meet in Nicosia for informal talks focused on strengthening the EU’s agri-food sector on Monday and Tuesday.

The meeting, held under Cyprus’ EU Council presidency, will bring together EU commissioner for agriculture and food, Chrisophe Hansen, as well as the chair of the EU parliament’s committee on agriculture and rural development, Veronika Vrecionova, alongside representatives of organisations in the sector including the agri-cooperatives Copa and Cogeca.

Discussions are expected to focus on boosting resilience and the strategic autonomy of in the agri-food sector, as well as ways to tackle growing risks.

On Tuesday, European fisheries commissioner Costas Kadis is set to join the talks, which will be chaired by Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou.