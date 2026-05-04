A contract for the purchase of 15 buses by the church of Cyprus, to be donated for use by the National Guard, was signed at the Archbishopric on Monday.

“The Orthodox Church has always blessed and blesses defensive and liberation struggles and prays to God to grant victories,” Archbishop Georgios said.

The agreement was signed by Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas, the archbishop and a representative of the contractor, with the buses set to transport contract and conscripted soldiers to and from their units.

The archbishop reiterated the church’s support for the national guard, noting that while resources are limited, the church remained committed to assisting national defence needs.

“We wish we were in a better financial situation to finance their other needs, but we do whatever we can,” he said.

Palmas thanked the archbishop for the church’s support on national issues and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the country’s defence capabilities.

“Within the framework of our capabilities, we will do our utmost to shield the defensive armour of the country to the greatest extent possible, as long as there is occupation and as long as Turkish troops are in the northern part of our homeland, and to strengthen the deterrent power of the country,” he said.