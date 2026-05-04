Hunters’ Movement parliamentary election candidate Stefanos Rousou Roskos on Monday expressed fury after a banner advertising his candidacy was defaced.

He said the vandalism was “unacceptable”, and that such actions “do not scare us” and “do not stop us”.

“On the contrary, they make us even more determined. We continue our fight, with dignity and determination, with a clear goal: securing a seat in parliament for Paphos and for our movement. We are not going to follow the descent into the mud and into slander. We leave those practices to those who know them well,” he said.

He added that the electorate will “give its answer” on May 24, when the election is held, and that “then, some will understand that respect and purity in the fight is strength, not weakness”.

On Sunday, he posted to his social media a photograph of a defaced banner which he had placed near the village of Chlorakas, and said that the incident was “not the first time” but “a repeated, targeted act”.

“They are tearing up my banners, taking them down, and repeatedly vandalising them. That is it. Tolerance is over. There is a camera in the area and everything has been recorded,” he said.

He added, “whoever is hiding behind these actions will pay in full and they will not be alone”.

Roskos also ran for election in 2021, on Elam’s ballot. He won 719 votes.