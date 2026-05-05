Cypriot investment firm Demetra Holdings Plc has acquired another 2,615 of its own shares at a price of €1.45 per share through the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Limited (CISCO).

According to an announcement released on Tuesday, the transaction involved three separate purchases on May 4, including a primary buyback of 1,839 shares and two subsequent acquisitions of 388 shares each.

Every share within this buyback exercise was purchased at a uniform price of €1.45.

These market activities resulted in a total volume of 2,615 shares being successfully repurchased by the company.

The investment public is being informed of these transactions as part of an ongoing share buyback programme.

These actions were carried out under a specific authorisation granted during the company’s annual general meeting held on June 24, 2025.