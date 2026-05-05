Cyprus’ Industrial Turnover Index climbed to 130.7 units on February 28, 2026, representing a 0.4 per cent increase compared to the same month in the previous year, according to the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

For the combined period of January and February 2026, the index recorded a cumulative increase of 1.6 per cent when measured against the corresponding months of 2025.

The manufacturing sector saw the Industrial Turnover Index reach 130.9 units during the second month of the year.

This specific performance in manufacturing represented a slight decrease of 0.6 per cent compared to the figures recorded on February 28, 2025.

Significant growth was observed in the water supply and materials recovery sector, which saw a rise of 7.0 per cent.

The electricity supply industry also contributed to the positive momentum with an increase of 3.4 per cent.

Further gains were noted in the mining and quarrying sector, which grew by 1.3 per cent year-on-year.

These figures are calculated based on a standardised 2021 baseline where the index is set at 100 units.

The data underscores a period of modest expansion for national industry despite the slight contraction observed in manufacturing output.