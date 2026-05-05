The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Tuesday that it will delist 71,335 bonds issued by Elbridge Investments (Cyprus) Ltd following an early redemption of the securities.

The exchange is exercising the power conferred upon it by Article 178(1) of the Securities and Cyprus Stock Exchange Law to remove the bonds from the Emerging Companies Market.

These specific financial instruments, identified by the ISIN code CY0148711019, have been trading under the local and international code ELCY.

The issuer completed the early redemption of 71,335 listed bonds on April 29, 2026, moving significantly ahead of the original schedule.

This move occurred more than three years prior to the initial maturity date which was previously set for September 5, 2029.

Following the completion of this delisting process, the total volume of listed bonds for the company will be reduced to 100,000.

The removal of the securities from the bonds market of the Emerging Companies Market is part of a formal regulatory procedure.

The CSE stated that it has scheduled the formal delisting of the securities to come into effect at the end of the current week.

Therefore, the effective date for the delisting will be Friday, May 8, 2026.