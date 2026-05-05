Ellinas Finance Public Company Limited has announced that its board of directors approved the second issuance of part of its Series F bond, amounting to €210,000.

The decision follows an earlier resolution dated November 17, 2025, under which the company moved forward with the second tranche of the Series F bond programme.

The company confirmed that it proceeded with the issuance of 210 secured, non-convertible bonds, each with a nominal value of €1,000, bringing the total value of this tranche to €210,000.

The bonds carry an annual interest rate of 5 per cent and have a duration of five years, with the release date set as April 30, 2026.

The maturity date of the bonds is November 18, 2030, while interest payments will be made annually on November 18.

The company stated that the issuance aims to strengthen its capital base, in line with the terms outlined in the trust agreement dated November 17, 2025 governing the Series F bond.

Furthermore, the offer of the Series F bonds was directed to a limited number of investors, specifically fewer than 150 persons, through a private placement at the discretion of the board of directors.

Following this second issuance, the total number of bonds issued under the Series F programme has reached 550, with a combined value of €550,000, reflecting the company’s ongoing funding strategy.