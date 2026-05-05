Climate, quality and digital data will define tourism development over the next five years, according to the research director of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), who outlined key global trends shaping the sector’s future.

“Climate, quality and digital data will determine tourism development over the next five years,” Nejc Jus, research director at the WTTC, told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

The research director explained that international tourism is expanding rapidly, with global arrivals rising by 5.4 per cent in 2025, while the Mediterranean region remains at the centre of this growth momentum.

Looking ahead, the analyst stressed that adaptation to climate change will be critical, noting that extreme heat is already reshaping seasonal travel patterns and forcing destinations to rethink their peak periods.

Jus warned that destinations must extend shoulder seasons or risk losing peak summer visitors, highlighting the growing pressure on traditional tourism models.

“Secondly, the emphasis is on quality,” he said, adding that travellers increasingly seek meaningful experiences with a low environmental footprint, rewarding destinations that offer authentic differentiation.

The director further underlined that digital infrastructure will become a decisive competitiveness factor, transforming how destinations manage and deliver tourism experiences.

“Digital infrastructure will be a decisive factor of competitiveness,” he said, pointing to smart visitor flow management systems, artificial intelligence-driven personalisation, and biometric entry systems as key enablers of safe and seamless travel.

Jus added that strong data capabilities will distinguish leaders from those left behind, emphasising that connected and frictionless travel remains a core priority for the WTTC.

He stressed that Mediterranean countries that begin planning now will be best positioned to benefit, underscoring the urgency of early adaptation.

According to the latest WTTC Economic Impact Research (EIR), the travel and tourism sector contributed a record $11.6 trillion to global GDP in 2025, representing 9.8 per cent of the global economy.

The report also showed that sector growth reached 4.1 per cent, significantly outpacing overall global economic growth of 2.8 per cent, reinforcing tourism’s role as a major engine of global expansion.

Jus highlighted that sustainability represents a fundamental strategic opportunity, enabling business transformation, resilience and long-term value creation.

He explained that returns on investment in sustainable tourism vary depending on destination and project type, but noted that sustainable destinations can attract higher-value visitors, extend tourism seasons and reduce long-term operating costs.

The researcher added that sustainability works best when integrated into a broader strategy combining quality experiences, strong infrastructure and effective destination management, while also requiring active involvement from local communities.

He stressed that social inclusion lies at the heart of the WTTC mission, with tourism playing a key role in creating opportunities for women, youth and underrepresented groups, while also ensuring accessibility for travellers themselves.

“What Skiathos is doing with the Autism Quiet Map, sensory-friendly routes and SEATRAC beach access systems is exactly the kind of pioneering work that should become a global standard,” he said.

Jus added that the WTTC actively supports accessible tourism as a fundamental right rather than an optional extra, reinforcing the sector’s broader social responsibility.

The speaker also highlighted that regenerative tourism is gaining ground, moving beyond minimising harm to actively restoring and enhancing destinations.

He explained that while the principle of ‘do no harm’ was a necessary starting point, it is no longer sufficient in today’s tourism landscape.

The analyst pointed to the WTTC Nature Positive Tourism initiative, developed with UN Tourism and the World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, which calls on businesses to halt and reverse biodiversity loss rather than merely slow it.

He noted that travellers increasingly want to contribute to the protection of the places they visit, reflecting a shift in consumer expectations.

Jus emphasised that the mission of tourism must remain inclusive and sustainable development, aligning economic growth with environmental and social priorities.

He added that artificial intelligence and data are powerful tools for managing visitor flows, reducing waste and improving efficiency, and should be fully leveraged by destinations.

However, he cautioned that the ‘soul’ of a destination, including its culture and community, cannot be automated, highlighting the enduring importance of human experience.

The research director further stated that the most successful destinations will be those that use technology to protect rather than replace the human element.

He concluded by saying that while tourism intelligence systems can manage carrying capacity, it is ultimately local people, traditions and pride of place that drive repeat visits.