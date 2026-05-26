The Cyprus Computer Society has announced that it will launch its inaugural casual networking initiative to bring tech professionals and innovators together in Limassol.

The event, officially branded as the First CCS Tech Social, is scheduled to take place on May 28, 2026.

The collaborative gathering will run from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. at Vinylio Wine Etc, a prominent venue located within the coastal city.

Organisers designed the evening to provide a relaxed, beautiful environment that fosters open dialogue regarding technology, innovation, and STEM education.

The casual gathering offers an ideal opportunity for local computing enthusiasts and sector professionals to meet each other, unwind, and network.

Attendees can learn more about the extensive activities of the organisation whilst discovering the administrative process required to register as active members.

The administration confirmed that official admission remains entirely free for all individuals wishing to join the tech community.

The coordinating team intends to manage the core organisation and the formal networking parameters, whilst attendees will be expected to pay for their own drinks.

Available entries are being strictly limited to seventy spots in order to ensure a high-quality networking experience

A strict policy of priority order for registrations will be maintained by the staff due to the severely limited capacity of the wine bar.

Interested participants are being urged to secure their places immediately by filling out the official registration form hosted via the Luma platform link.

Beyond the social interaction, the organising committee is utilising the event to actively encourage attendees to support the local tech community.

The computing organisation is inviting the public to join its continuous operational efforts and become actively involved in upcoming initiatives either as volunteers or corporate partners.