Petrolina Holdings Public Limited has announced that it will convene its annual general meeting on June 18, 2026, where it will review its yearly performance and secure critical shareholder approvals.

A central item on the agenda will be the formal examination of the annual report for the 2025 financial year, which encompasses the management report, the corporate governance statement, and the consolidated financial statements for the period concluding on December 31, 2025.

Shareholders will also participate in the election of members of the board of directors to guide the firm through the next corporate cycle.

Attending investors will be tasked with the examination of the remuneration report covering the financial period from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025, which is presented pursuant to the Law on the Encouragement of Long-Term Shareholder Engagement of 2021.

The assembly will similarly be required to vote on determining the remuneration packages for the members of the board of directors for their upcoming service.

The selection of individuals to fill positions on the audit committee represents another vital governance item slated for shareholder approval.

The company will put forward a resolution regarding the formal reappointment of the independent auditors alongside a measure to authorise the board of directors to fix the remuneration of those auditors for the 2026 financial year.

The gathered investors will have the opportunity to transact any other general matter that may be legally presented at the assembly in strict accordance with the regulations of the company.

George Agonas, who serves as the company secretary, issued the formal mandate on behalf of the board of directors to signal the official call to investors.

The full text of the annual report, the corporate governance details, the financial statements, and the specific policies regarding director pay are readily available on the official company website.

Shareholders can also obtain physical copies of the complete annual report free of charge directly from the registered corporate offices in Larnaca.

The board established June 16, 2026, as the formal record date for participation in the upcoming assembly.

Only investors registered on that specified date within the central registry of the Cyprus Stock Exchange will retain the right to attend and cast their votes.

Any subsequent changes to shareholdings made after this tracking date will be entirely disregarded when validating an individual’s right to vote at the meeting.

Shareholders remain fully permitted to sell or transfer their equity holdings at any stage between the official record date and the start of the assembly.

To gain entry to the meeting, investors must verify their ownership by presenting a valid identity card or passport that correlates with the official shareholder register.

Members holding at least five per cent of the issued share capital and voting rights had until May 7, 2026, to submit requests to add proposed resolutions or items to the agenda.

Such proposals had to be submitted either via email or through a written letter addressed directly to the share department at the Larnaca headquarters.

According to the formal notice issued by the company, every shareholder maintains the legal right to ask specific questions regarding agenda items during the active debates and to receive relevant answers from the board.

The notice also clarified that the chairman of the meeting can decline to provide answers if doing so interferes with business confidentiality, harms corporate interests, or disrupts general order.

Investors who are entitled to multiple votes are not legally required to cast all of their votes or to direct them in the exact same manner on any given resolution.

Any member entitled to attend and vote has the right to appoint a proxy representative to act on their behalf, and this representative does not need to be an existing shareholder.

The necessary proxy forms must be completed and submitted to the share department, sent via fax, or emailed at least forty-eight hours prior to the scheduled start of the meeting.

Shareholders are advised to call the dedicated corporate telephone line to confirm that their proxy documents have been successfully received by the administration.

Regarding board changes, directors Dinos Lefkaritis and George Kalopetrides are scheduled to retire in accordance with the corporate articles but remain fully eligible and available for immediate re-election.

Furthermore, Maria Loula Lefkaritis and Demetra Kalogerou Antoniadou, who were appointed as non-executive directors on November 14, 2025, and March 19, 2026, respectively, will submit their appointments to the assembly for formal ratification.