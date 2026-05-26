The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd has issued an official notice on convening its seventy-fifth annual general meeting to review yearly performance and secure shareholder approvals.

The gathering for the shareholders of the major industrial firm will take place at the Parklane hotel in Limassol on June 18, 2026.

A central item on the agenda will be the formal review of the management report of the board of directors for the 2025 financial year.

Shareholders will also be asked to receive, review, and ultimately vote on the approval of the financial statements alongside the independent auditors’ report covering the same twelve-month period.

An important financial decision facing investors at the meeting is the proposed approval of a dividend distribution amounting to €0.02105 per share, which will be paid out from the accumulated profits generated across the 2024 and 2025 financial years.

Beyond the financial reporting, the assembly will oversee the election of members of the board of directors as part of the company’s corporate governance cycle.

Attending investors will be tasked with the determination of the remuneration for the members of the audit committee for the 2026 financial year.

The shareholders will similarly decide on the specific remuneration package for the board of directors for the current year.

The company will also put forward a resolution regarding the formal reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Limited to serve as the independent external auditors for the firm.

This particular resolution will simultaneously empower the assembly to decide the auditors’ remuneration for the 2026 financial year.

Finally, the gathered investors will have the opportunity to transact any other urgent business or general matter that may be legally presented at the annual general meeting in strict accordance with the company’s articles of association.