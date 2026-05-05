INEOS Energy said on Tuesday it will jointly ​invest in oil and gas ‌exploration and development opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico with Shell ​Offshore, a subsidiary of ​Shell.

The exploration targets areas in ⁠tieback distance to the ​Appomattox platform in the gulf, INEOS ​said in a statement.

“INEOS is acquiring a 21 per cent working interest in ​these assets for an undisclosed ​amount, consistent with its ownership in ‌Appomattox, ⁠Rydberg, the recent Nashville discovery, and the Mattox pipeline,” it said.

The partnership will initially focus ​on ​three exploration ⁠and production opportunities, which include Shell’s Fort ​Sumter discovery, the drilling ​of ⁠the Sisco exploration well, and a further exploration well targeted ⁠by ​the end of ​2030, INEOS said.