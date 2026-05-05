The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (Selk) held a meeting with labour minister Marinos Mousioutas this week, in order to discuss key issues affecting the accounting and financial sector.

According to an official announcement, the meeting took place on Monday at the labour ministry, aiming to strengthen cooperation and exchange views on matters of strategic importance.

Discussions focused on enhancing collaboration between Selk and the ministry, particularly in areas linked to workforce development and economic competitiveness.

Among the key topics examined was the approval of work permits for students from third countries, especially those seeking employment in the accounting and wider financial sector.

The participants also addressed the need to provide employment opportunities for university graduates from third countries who hold professional qualifications such as ACA and ACCA.

Special emphasis was placed on the integration of specialised human capital from third countries, reflecting the growing demand for skilled professionals in Cyprus.

The meeting further covered pension reform, an issue considered central to the long term sustainability of the labour market.

In addition, both sides examined the impact and management of the regional crisis, highlighting its implications for businesses and employment.

Ways in which Selk can further support the ministry’s work were also discussed, according to the official announcement.

The Selk delegation included president Odysseas Christodoulou, vice president Andreas Andreou, and general director Andreas Papadatos.

“The meeting took place in a particularly constructive atmosphere and confirmed the importance of close cooperation between Selk and the labour ministry,” Christodoulou said.

“As an institute, we remain committed to supporting the development of the profession and the wider economy through proposals that enhance Cyprus’ competitiveness and facilitate the attraction of specialised human capital,” he added.

“We are at the disposal of the state to contribute meaningfully to the promotion of reforms that will benefit both the business community and society as a whole,” Christodoulou stated.

What is more, Selk reiterated its intention to continue working actively towards the promotion of the sector’s positions and the development of a modern and flexible labour framework.

The meeting reflects ongoing efforts to align labour policies with the needs of a rapidly evolving financial sector.