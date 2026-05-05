This October, the latest version of Mitsikouri, the international performing arts festival for children and young people, takes place. Organisers, Cyprus Centre of Theatre for Children and Young People – ASSITEJ Cyprus, have already started working towards the programme and have launched an open call for the selection of a Cypriot production.

The festival, now entering its third year, hosts high-quality productions from Cyprus and abroad each year, alongside professional activities, creating a dynamic meeting space for artists, educators and young audiences aged 0–18.

The call is addressed to artists and groups based in Cyprus who are members of ASSITEJ Cyprus. Interested applicants are invited to submit proposals for productions aimed at children and young people, contributing to the artistic and social dialogue promoted by the festival.

With the open call deadline fast approaching on May 18, creatives are encouraged to send in their proposals soon. The selection will be made based on the festival’s needs, overall programming and financial considerations. Up to one production will be selected through this open call.

Mitsikouri Festival 2026 Open Call

Open call for a Cypriot production. Deadline: May 18. Online application: https://forms.gle/uwWnGq4MawKkVpgRA,