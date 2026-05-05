The President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides, is in Athens on Tuesday, where he is set to address the DEFEA 2025 defence industry conference.

On the sidelines of the conference, President Christodoulides will hold a bilateral meeting with Nikos Dendias, Greece’s Minister of National Defence. He will also meet with the European Commissioner for Defence, Andrius Kubilius.

Discussions with the Commissioner are expected to focus on initiatives linked to Cyprus’ Presidency of the Council of the European Union, particularly in relation to defence policy.

The President is accompanied by Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas, Deputy Government Spokesperson Yiannis Antoniou, and other officials.

President Christodoulides is expected to return to Cyprus later in the afternoon.

Cyprus has maintained a steady presence at DEFEA in recent years, viewing the exhibition as an important platform to advance defence cooperation.

The DEFEA 2026 conference and exhibition is a major international platform on defence, security and innovation, held in Athens.

Organised under the auspices of the Greek Ministry of National Defence, it brings together government officials, military leadership, European institutions and leading defence companies to discuss key challenges, emerging threats and technological developments.

Alongside the conference, the wider DEFEA exhibition showcases advanced systems across land, naval, aerospace and cyber security sectors, while serving as a hub for international cooperation and defence diplomacy in the Eastern Mediterranean.