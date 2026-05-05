The Stelios Bi-Communal Awards for Business Co-operation in Cyprus will bring together entrepreneurs and officials in Nicosia on June 8 to recognise joint ventures between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots.

According to an official announcement from the organisers, president Nikos Christodoulides is also expected to attend the event.

“For the 16th consecutive year, the Stelios Bi-Communal Awards for Business Co-operation in Cyprus reaffirm their pivotal role in strengthening bi-communal collaboration on the island by creating business opportunities and encouraging shared growth and peaceful coexistence,” the announcement stated.

A total of 78 entrepreneurs are participating in this year’s competition, forming 39 bi-communal business teams that will compete for a €500,000 prize fund.

The initiative aims to support partnerships that bring together individuals from both communities in pursuit of a shared entrepreneurial future, the organisers explained.

The prize fund is provided by Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, founder of the easy family of brands and chairman of the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, which has supported the awards since their inception.

A total of nine winning teams will be selected based on their cooperation, innovation and business potential.

The top distinction, the Gold Award, carries a total value of €150,000, with €75,000 allocated to each entrepreneur in the winning team.

Two teams will receive the Silver Award, sharing €200,000, with each team awarded €100,000, split equally between the two partners.

Six additional teams will receive the Bronze Award, sharing a combined €150,000, with each team receiving €25,000, or €12,500 per entrepreneur.

The awards highlight the importance of cooperation in overcoming division and fostering economic opportunity across Cyprus.

“Entrepreneurship can serve as a catalyst for meaningful cooperation and trust between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots,” Haji-Ioannou said.

“Each joint business initiative represents not only an economic investment but also an important step towards strengthening mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence on the island,” he added.

“Collaboration can overcome divisions and create a more sustainable shared future for Cyprus,” Haji-Ioannou stated.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation headquarters located at 5 Markou Drakou Street in Nicosia.

The event is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2026, where the winners will receive their prizes in the presence of senior officials.

The initiative has grown into one of the most enduring efforts to promote bi-communal cooperation in Cyprus.

Over its 16-year history, the awards have distributed a total of €5,300,000 in prize money, reflecting sustained commitment to fostering joint business ventures.

The programme continues to emphasise the role of entrepreneurship in bridging divides and creating long term opportunities for cooperation across the island.