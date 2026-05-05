Even a fraction of fees matters when you’re running an online business. The reason is quite simple. Monthly or annual costs may eventually go high and eat a large part of your profits.

So, if you are paying higher fees, it’s time to be alert and switch to another crypto payment gateway, which is Coinremitter. This platform’s affordable fee structure can solve your problem of paying high transaction fees. Let’s understand how this platform fixes it.

Transaction costs with other Crypto gateways

Most cryptocurrency payment gateways charge two types of fees: network fees and platform fees.

Now, network fees are out of every crypto payment gateway’s control. But what they can control is the processing (platform) fee.

Major crypto payment processors typically charge 0.5% to 1% in platform fees. Some add withdrawal fees. Others tier their pricing based on volume. A few hide costs in unfavorable exchange rates or hold times.

For businesses processing significant crypto volumes, choosing the wrong gateway means leaving thousands on the table each month. A 0.5% difference on $200,000 monthly transactions equals $1,000 in unnecessary fees.

Transaction costs with Coinremitter

Coinremitter structures fees transparently. Two components apply to every withdrawal: network fees and platform processing fees. No surprises. No hidden line items.

Network fees

Miners validate the transactions and keep the network secure. That’s why network fees are used to reward miners.

Network fees vary by cryptocurrency and current network conditions. To keep things transparent, the platform has published a clear fee chart showing network costs for each supported currency. Before you accept payment in crypto, you see exactly what you’ll pay.

Processing/Platform fees

Here’s where this cryptocurrency payment gateway differentiates itself. The platform charges 0.23% per withdrawal, which is among the lowest rates in the industry.

That rate applies across both plans. Free Plan users pay 0.23%. Pro Plan subscribers ($99/month) also pay 0.23% for processing. The Pro upgrade adds higher API rate limits, priority support, additional cryptocurrencies (USDT-ERC20, USDT-TRC20, ETH, TRX), and access to the Gas Station feature.

Let’s compare costs on $50,000 in monthly withdrawals:

Gateway Processing Fee Monthly Cost Traditional Credit Card 2.9% + $0.30 $1,480+ Standard Crypto Gateway 0.5% – 1% $250 – $500 Coinremitter 0.23% $115

The numbers speak clearly. On a $50,000 monthly volume, Coinremitter costs $115. Other crypto gateways charge $250-$500. Credit cards extract $1,480+. Annualized, that’s $1,380-$4,620+ in savings compared to alternatives.

Most importantly, Coinremitter doesn’t hold your funds. Settlements happen directly to your wallet within 30 minutes. So, you can quickly get control over your funds and use them for further business operations.

Further fee reduction using the Gas Station

USDT and Ethereum users face a particular challenge: gas fees.USDT-ERC20 withdrawals typically cost 5 USDT. Process frequent transactions, and those fees compound dramatically.

The Gas Station feature cuts those costs substantially. Here’s how the numbers shift:

Cryptocurrency Standard Fee Fee With Gas Station USDT 5 2 USDC 3 2 Ethereum 0.0001 0.00006 Binance Coin 0.0008 0.0005

[Note: Fees keep changing, and may be different when reading this article.]

The Gas Station helps you reduce your transaction fees by up to 60%.

Gas Station works by maintaining a pre-funded balance of ETH, BNB, or TRX in a unique GS wallet. When incoming transactions arrive, the system draws from this balance to cover partial gas costs. As long as you maintain the minimum balance, savings continue automatically.

Total savings estimation

Let’s take an example to estimate total costs and savings:

Business Profile:

Monthly volume: $100k

$100k Domestic: 60%

60% International: 40%

40% Product type: Digital goods (high chargeback risk)

Traditional credit card processing can be the most expensive option for businesses. Fees for domestic transactions are ~2.9%, and for international transactions are ~4%. If you add chargebacks, the monthly costs can cross $3,800, and the annual costs can cross $46,000.

A standard crypto payment gateway can be comparatively affordable. The platform fee can be around 1% with a nominal (sometimes undeclared) network fee. This way, monthly costs can be around $1,150, and annual costs can be around $13,800.

The Coinremitter free plan can be even more affordable. It charges a 0.23% processing fee and a minimal (declared) network fee. So, the monthly expense can be around $380, and the annual expense can be around $4,560.

The premium plan of this crypto payment processor with Gas Station increases affordability. It has a $99.99 monthly subscription fee. However, a reduced network fee can bring your monthly expenses below $380 and annual costs below $4,560.

Annual Savings Comparison:

vs Traditional Processing: $41,000+ saved

$41,000+ saved vs Standard Crypto Gateway: $9,132 saved

$9,132 saved Free vs Pro for this volume: Nearly identical annual costs

For businesses at this volume, the Free Plan delivers exceptional value. Pro becomes worthwhile when you need USDT/ETH support, higher API limits, or gas savings on Ethereum-based transactions.

Conclusion

Payment processing fees aren’t a fixed cost; they’re a choice. Staying with traditional processors means accepting 2.9%+ transaction rates, plus chargeback risks, plus settlement delays, plus geographic restrictions.

Coinremitter offers a different model. Processing fees drop to 0.23%. Settlements happen in minutes. Chargebacks become impossible. And for businesses handling USDT, USDC, BNB, or Ethereum payments, the Gas Station feature cuts gas costs by up to 60%.

Ready to stop overpaying? Create your free Coinremitter account in 3 minutes, no KYC required. Start accepting cryptocurrency payments and keep more of what you earn.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer – The information provided in this content is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, legal, tax, or health advice, nor relied upon as a substitute for professional guidance tailored to your personal circumstances. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of any other individual, organization, agency, employer, or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED (operating under the name Cyprus-Mail).