Akel leader Stefanos Stefanou on Wednesday morning filed his candidacy for the forthcoming parliamentary elections at the top of his party’s ballot in the Nicosia district.

“The parliamentary elections are taking place at a time when our country is facing many problems and challenges. There is a need for society to be protected and supported in practice. Akel is a guarantee and support for society, and this has been proven throughout the party’s history,” he said.

He added that Akel “fights for society and the individual, who is facing difficulties and is struggling”.

“A strong force is needed in parliament and that force is Akel. We are convinced that we will achieve the goal of having a strong presence [in parliament],” he said.

Per his party’s internal regulations, this parliamentary election will be the last in which the 61-year-old, who was born in the Nicosia district village of Yerolakkos, stands, and he was as such keen to look to the party’s future.

“We are running in this election with a list of candidates which combines the new generation with knowledge. With this ballot … we are certain that we will succeeed for society and for our Cyprus,” he said.

A total of 19 of the 56 MPs elected will be from the Nicosia district.