Alma founder and leader Odysseas Michaelides on Wednesday filed his candidacy for the forthcoming parliamentary elections at the top of his party’s list in the Nicosia’s district, and declared the elections to be “a celebration of democracy”.

He said that his party’s candidates are “clean individuals with experience in their field”, and that “we want to change Cyprus with boldness and a plan”.

“Our policies do not limit the highlighting of problems,” he said, before adding that his party has formed its policy platform based on “32 thematic issues”.

“Let us hope that in the next 18 days until the elections, we will maintain a good level of political culture,” he said.

Michaelides, who had previously served as auditor-general until he was relieved of his duties by the Supreme Constitutional in September 2024, established the party last year.

Since then, it has typically polled between fourth and sixth place, finding itself neck-and-neck with social media influencer Fidias Panayiotou’s Direct Democracy Cyprus, which was also established last year.

Among the party’s most high-profile candidates is Irene Charalambides, who had served in parliament as a member of Akel between 2011 and February this year, but defected to Alma after party regulations prevented her from seeking a fourth term on Akel’s ballot.