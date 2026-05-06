Disy leader Annita Demetriou, who served as House president during the last parliament, filed her candidacy for the forthcoming parliamentary election at the top of her party’s ballot in the Larnaca district on Wednesday morning.

“Along with our Larnaca ballot, I am also putting forward my own candidacy. Larnaca and our homeland deserve the best,” she said.

The 40-year-old native of the Larnaca district village of Troulloi said that Disy has “the right candidates in every district”, before urging the public to get out and vote on May 24.

“People should go to the polls, choosing the best candidates so that we can move forward. People want simplicity, feasible solutions, and a response to the demands of their everyday lives. Disy has proven that it is always there,” sshe said.

A total of six of the 56 MPs elected will be from the Larnaca district.