Atlantic Insurance to hold annual and extraordinary meetings in June

Atlantic Insurance Company Public Limited on Wednesday confirmed that it will convene its annual general meeting on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 17:00.

The assembly is scheduled to take place at the registered head offices of the firm, located at 15 Esperidon Street, 2001 Strovolos, within the Zenios Pyrishis Training Centre hall.

The company stated that the official invitation will not be physically posted to shareholders in accordance with the provisions of Section 128 of the Companies Law Cap. 113.

Instead, the formal notice and the proxy form have been made accessible to the public via the corporate website and the official portal of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE).

The primary agenda for the session includes the examination of the annual report for 2025, which encompasses the corporate governance report, the management report, and the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Shareholders will also deliberate on a proposal submitted by the board of directors regarding the distribution of a dividend payment to the members of the company.

Additional items for consideration involve the re-election of board members and the formal approval of the remuneration policy report for the previous financial year.

The assembly will be asked to determine the specific remuneration for directors and to reappoint the company auditors, while granting the board the authority to fix their fees.

Immediately following the conclusion of the annual proceedings, an extraordinary general meeting will be held at the same venue on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

The specific purpose of this second gathering is the approval of a special resolution concerning the repurchase of company shares.

The company confirmed that this second invitation is also subject to the same legal provisions and will not be mailed to shareholders individually.

The board also stated that the meetings will provide an opportunity to address any other business that may properly be considered during an annual general meeting.