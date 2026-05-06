Perpetual candidate Celestina de Petro submitted her candidacy for the forthcoming parliamentary elections in the Nicosia district on Wednesday, before turning her attention to Alma candidate Irene Charalambides.

“I submitted my candidacy. I will fight for the wronged, for those who went to prison, for those who supposedly owe money to banks. May there be justice for the people, may they not go to prison unjustly,” she said.

She added, “as for the apologetic sheep of the left, Charalambides, we will wait for her when she realises that she has joined the far right”.

Polling suggests the de Petro will not win a seat at the election. She has previously stood in elections for President and MEP.