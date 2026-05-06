Cyprus Stock Exchange reveals market share data for April 2026

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) council released the comprehensive market share figures for its members on Wednesday, detailing the trading performance and transaction values recorded throughout April 2026.

The announcement provided a detailed breakdown of the brokerage landscape, offering data that both includes and excludes the impact of pre-agreed transactions, commonly referred to as packages.

Cisco Ltd emerged as the dominant force in the market for the month of April, capturing a 28.34 per cent share when accounting for all transaction types.

The firm recorded a cumulative value of share transactions reaching €3,582,918 during the April period, which translated into an average daily value of €123,549.

Eurobank EFG Equities Investment Firm SA secured the second position for the month with a 20.76 per cent share, bolstered by €1,000,000 in pre-agreed transactions.

Mega Equity Fin. Serv. Ltd followed closely in third place for April, commanding 15.25 per cent of the market with transactions totalling €1,928,255.

The report also provided a broader view of the year so far, covering the four-month period from January 2, 2026, to April 30, 2026.

In this cumulative ranking, Cisco Ltd maintained its lead with a 26.46 per cent share, representing a total transaction value of €26,120,515 for the year to date.

Argus Stockbrokers Ltd showed significant presence in the cumulative data, handling €12,250,596 in pre-agreed packages, which contributed to an overall 18.02 per cent share for the first four months.

The council specifically noted that the calculation of these percentages strictly involves share transactions and does not include the value of bonds traded on the exchange.

Other notable performers in April included Prochoice, which held a 12.88 per cent share, and Atlantic Securities Ltd, which accounted for 10.37 per cent of the monthly market activity.

The total value of transactions for all 15 active members during April amounted to €12,644,616, while the cumulative total for 2026 has now reached €98,702,559.