The Pancyprian Association of Animal and Meat Trade Representatives held its founding assembly at the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) building in Nicosia on April 30, marking a significant development for the sector.

According to an announcement released on Wednesday, the newly established body also confirmed its official integration into Keve, a move aimed at strengthening its institutional role and enhancing its ability to represent the industry more effectively.

The creation of the association was described as a major milestone for the livestock and meat trading sector, as it establishes an organised framework for business representation in the field of animal fattening and trade in Cyprus.

The association stated that its purpose is to improve coordination among animal traders, while also promoting closer cooperation with state and local authorities, as well as with other relevant organisations and associations.

It added that a key priority is to safeguard and promote the interests of businesses, while working towards resolving the challenges faced by the sector.

Businesses operating in this field were highlighted as a critical link in the supply chain, connecting livestock farmers, slaughterhouses, supermarkets, retail outlets and catering businesses.

This role, the association said, “ensures the smooth functioning of the supply chain and maintains consistent quality in meat products available to consumers”.

“The need for a strong and coordinated representation has become increasingly urgent, particularly in light of challenges arising from the spread of foot-and-mouth disease, which directly affects the operation and sustainability of the sector,” the announcement added.

During the founding assembly, participants presented the main pillars of the association’s action plan and engaged in substantive dialogue on the sector’s priorities, laying the groundwork for addressing existing issues and supporting future development.

Finally, the association expressed its ambition to play a decisive role in strengthening and developing the sector, positioning itself as a reliable and effective representative body for businesses involved in animal and meat trading.