Cyprus recorded a notable rise in its jobless figures in April, with registered unemployment rising by 10.4 per cent compared to the same month last year.

According to a report from the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat), the number of people officially listed as unemployed at District Labour Offices reached 8,962 persons by the final day of April 2026.

When looking at seasonally adjusted data, which experts use to identify the underlying unemployment trend, the figure climbed to 10,585 persons.

This adjusted total represents a clear increase from the 10,316 individuals recorded during the previous month of March.

In a year-on-year comparison with April 2025, the total number of registered unemployed saw an expansion of 844 persons.

The statistical service explained that this upward movement was primarily fuelled by specific sectors of the economy.

The accommodation and food service activities sector was a major contributor to the rising numbers, alongside administrative and support service activities.

Pressure was also evident in the transportation sector and across professional, scientific and technical activities.

The data highlights a growing trend in the number of residents seeking work through official government channels at the start of the second quarter.