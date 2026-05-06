Telecommunications provider Cyta on Wednesday announced the opening of a new retail store in central Larnaca, marking its return to the city centre with a focus on enhancing customer experience.

The company stated that “the new modern store in Larnaca has been designed to provide an upgraded service environment for both residents and visitors in the wider area”.

It further mentioned that the store is located on Archbishop Makarios Avenue 3–7, placing it at a central and accessible point in the city.

“Visitors to the new location will be able to explore the full range of Cyta products and services, while also receiving personalised guidance tailored to their needs,” the company said.

“With our presence once again in the city centre, we strengthen direct contact with residents of Larnaca,” it added.

Moreover, Cyta explained that the move reflects its continued commitment to investing in customer-focused services and “adapting to the real needs of its clientele“.

The company added that its strategy “places emphasis on quality, consistency and efficiency“, aiming to improve the overall customer journey.