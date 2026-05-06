Elam leader Christos Christou on Wednesday filed his candidacy at the top of his party’s ballot in the Nicosia district, with the party on course for a historic electoral high and the third-largest number of seats in the new parliament, according to polls.

“We are entering the final stretch of the campaign. Elam, with its own combinations in each district, proposes personnel who unite,” he said.

To this end, he said his party’s list comprises “businessmen, farmers, women and men ready to contribute to the fight for change”.

“We call on the public to give strength to those who have the will. Tackling illegal immigration, suppressing corruption, and supporting pensioners and vulnerable groups, a comprehensive refugee policy, and preserving our national identity are choices we have decided to make,” he said.

He added that his party “is coming with clear positions, with experience, and with a willingness to confront those who are holding this country back”.

“Elam is ready to take on more responsibilities,” he said.

A total of 19 of the 56 MPs elected will be from the Nicosia district.