Ellinas Finance Public Company Limited on Wednesday issued an announcement through the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) to establish the record date for the annual interest payment due to its bondholders.

The company clarified that these actions are being taken in accordance with the terms of issuance for its bonds, which carry the trading code ELFB29 and the international security identification number CY0241031315.

These bonds are currently listed for trading on the CSE Emerging Companies Bond Market, also known as the EME.

The next record date for the distribution of the annual interest to those holding these specific bonds has been set for May 28, 2026.

The company confirmed that the bonds will continue to be traded with the right to participate in the interest payment until the last cum date on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

Trading will then commence without the right to receive the annual interest beginning on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, which serves as the ex-coupon date.

The beneficiaries of this payment will be those bondholders who are officially registered in the company’s register on the May 28, 2026, record day.

Eligible recipients will also include any holders of bonds resulting from an over-the-counter sales transfer that is completed and registered in the SAT system by that same record day.

The annual interest payment is scheduled to be distributed to all eligible beneficiaries in euros.

Finally, the announcement confirmed that this financial distribution will be completed no later than Thursday, June 11, 2026.