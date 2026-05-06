Globalwealth Group PLC on Wednesday reported a significant net profit of €4,734,166 for the financial year ending December 31, 2025, marking a successful period of strategic transformation into a vertically integrated wealth-tech and asset management group.

The board of directors explained that these results were primarily driven by €4.67 million in fair value gains from a private equity investment strategy and an €880,000 realised gain following a successful exit from a previous investment.

“The results are in line with management expectations,” the board of directors stated in the annual report, highlighting that the group is now focused on executing its new direction to drive value for shareholders.

Throughout 2025, the group implemented a dual-track economic model consisting of capital recycling to realise high-velocity value and strategic integration to retain high-performing assets for recurring yields, according to the report.

A cornerstone of this transition was the completion of the acquisition of GMM Global Money Managers Ltd and GMM Global Money Managers AIFM Ltd on April 24, 2025, following final approval from CySEC.

This acquisition allowed the group to consolidate UCITS and alternative investment fund management into its portfolio, covering sectors such as real estate, energy, ESG, and hospitality.

The group’s revenue climbed to €6,771,510 during the period, a figure bolstered by the new asset management segment and private equity gains, making it not directly comparable to previous financial years.

As of the end of December 2025, total assets reached €34,148,087, while total equity rose to €33,514,642 following the issuance of new capital for acquisitions and increased retained earnings.

The group currently holds an unleveraged position with zero bank debt, which management believes provides the financial agility needed to deploy capital swiftly for future acquisitions while avoiding interest rate risks.

“The core operational segments generate robust, recurring revenue profits,” the report explained, noting that operational cash flow is sufficient to fund day-to-day overheads and organic expansion without external capital.

During the year, the group restructured its real estate operations into a new subsidiary, Wealth Avenue MIKE, allowing the parent company to serve as a pure holding entity for its three main pillars.

Significant investment activities included the acquisition of a 9.97 per cent stake in Wealthyhood Limited, a UK-based wealth-tech firm, with plans to increase this interest up to 34.2 per cent.

The group also diversified into impact investing through a Greek circular economy platform and secured an 8.6 per cent interest in a Greek hospitality company for €760,000.

In Nicosia, the group paid a €120,000 premium for a call option to acquire a controlling interest in the entity developing the Global Tower, a landmark mixed-use project.

Following the balance sheet date, the group reported that its ownership in Wealthyhood increased to 12.59 per cent on April 23, 2026, after the successful expiry of a regulatory non-objection period.

Additional post-year-end developments included €575,000 in further disbursements for the Corfu hospitality project and the securing of an exclusive option to acquire a 75 per cent stake in a national TV company in February 2026.

The group’s strategic outlook involves further investment in energy hydroparks, agribusiness, and the development of an IT subsidiary focused on artificial intelligence and platformization.

To enhance its capital market presence, the board has been authorised to seek a listing on the Regulated Market of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and a parallel listing on the Athens Stock Exchange.

Despite the positive performance, the group acknowledged principal risks, including geopolitical instability in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, which could pose indirect threats to operating costs.

Management also highlighted the risks of cybersecurity, regulatory compliance under MiFID II and AIFMD, and the potential for shareholder dilution as capital is increased for future acquisitions.