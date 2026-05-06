Greek shipowners drove shipbuilding activity to unprecedented levels during the first quarter of 2026, marking a definitive strategic pivot toward larger vessels and robust market sectors.

According to a report from Greek business outlet Newmoney, total orders reached 102 vessels with an aggregate value of approximately $10.1 billion, representing a 3.6-fold increase compared to the 28 ships ordered during the same period in 2025.

The scale and speed of investments reflect a strategic repositioning of Greek shipowners on a scale not observed in previous cycles, analysts at Xclusiv Shipbrokers said.

The tanker sector acted as the primary engine for this explosive growth in maritime orders, with 63 tankers commissioned at a total value of roughly $6 billion.

A significant concentration was observed in large-scale tonnage, where 24 VLCC or ULCC units and 23 Suezmax vessels accounted for 75 per cent of these specific orders.

This acceleration reflects the structural reassessment of the long-haul crude oil market under the influence of sanctions, the lengthening of routes, and the geopolitical premium, the analysts noted.

By the end of the quarter on March 31, 2026, the total Greek tanker orderbook had climbed rapidly to reach 381 ships.

In the dry bulk sector, 16 orders worth approximately $1.05 billion demonstrated a selective but clear shift toward larger carrying capacities.

Capesize and Newcastlemax vessels represented 75 per cent of these orders, while no Handysize orders were recorded for the third consecutive quarter.

Greek shipowners are moving towards larger sizes, leveraging the higher earning potential that these offer, the firm commented.

The gas sector maintained its upward trajectory with 11 orders totalling approximately $2.4 billion, marking the highest investment level ever recorded for the segment.

The majority of these contracts involve large LNG carriers, which signals a strengthening of the Greek presence within this specialised industry.

The shift towards large-scale LNG exposure is now clear and could not have been taken for granted two years ago, Xclusiv analysts pointed out.

Conversely, activity in the containership sector remained limited and focused, involving 12 orders for smaller Feeder and Handy type vessels.

The absence of larger Neo-Panamax or VLCV ships suggests a more conservative approach to container transport.

The choice of smaller sizes underlines the preference for flexibility and liquidity, rather than concentration in high-risk segments, the report stated.

The capital being invested is unprecedented, with a clear direction towards large vessels and markets where geopolitical and trade conditions create sustainable opportunities, Xclusiv Shipbrokers analysts concluded.

The prevailing data suggests that Greek shipowners are not merely following the market but are redefining their position within it by investing aggressively in sectors with long-term potential.