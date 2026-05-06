Independent candidate Marios Tenizis on Wednesday morning filed his candidacy for the parliamentary elections in the Nicosia district, demanding improvements to Gesy.

“There is a major problem in the service and efficiency of emergency cases. Our proposal, after consulting with partner doctors, is that, like other medical centres which are part of Gesy, [private hospitals] should be required to have an accident and emergency unit,” he said.

He acknowledged that “many will say there will be a high cost to implement it”, but said that he is “working on it with our partners”, and added that if he is elected, he will also consult doctors’ unions “so that this project can be implemented without particularly elevated costs”.

Polling suggests that he will not win a seat at the election.