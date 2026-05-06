The Department of Labour Inspection of the Ministry of Labour and Social Insurance is organising an Information Seminar on Liquefied Petroleum Gas to be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at the Poseidonia Hotel in Limassol.

According to an announcement from the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), the session will commence at 09:00 a.m. to address vital safety standards.

Specifically, the seminar will cover topics related to the legislative framework, obligations, and best practices for the safe use and management of LPG.

We wish to inform you that the department is facilitating this educational gathering to enhance workplace safety, Keve noted in their announcement.

The event is primarily addressed to LPG installation operators, as well as safety and health officers who manage these systems.

Every attendee will be provided with a certificate of attendance upon the completion of the scheduled programme.

For participation, interested parties can follow the link to the registration form provided by the ministry.

Prospective participants may find the official invitation from the Department of Labour Inspection and the full seminar programme attached to the announcement.