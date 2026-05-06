The health insurance organisation (HIO) and the police, issued a joint warning on Wednesday about fake SMS messages impersonating the general health system (Gesy).

These messages are part of a new wave of online fraud aimed at tricking the public into revealing bank details and transferring money.

Police noted that the scam messages often mimic legitimate Gesy notifications, making them harder to identify and increasing the risk of deception.

In a recent case, investigators are looking into the theft of funds after a victim followed instructions from such a message.

Authorities urged the public to be cautious and avoid clicking links or providing personal or banking information in SMS messages claiming to be from Gesy.

They emphasised that official Gesy communications will never ask for passwords, payment details, or banking information via text.

Beneficiaries should verify any suspicious messages through official channels and report suspected fraud immediately to the police or their bank.