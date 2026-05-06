The Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC) held the 20th anniversary event of the Adopt a Ship programme on Tuesday, celebrating its long-standing contribution to maritime education with a focus on student participation.

The event reached what organisers described as its most heartwarming and inspiring moment through presentations delivered by primary school students, who shared their experiences and insights gained from the initiative.

“It was a privilege to hear the children share their experiences in their own words, demonstrating the profound impact the programme has had on their understanding of the maritime world,” the Cyprus Shipping Chamber said.

“Their enthusiasm serves as a testament to the programme’s success in bringing the seafaring industry into the classroom in a way that truly resonates with the younger generation,” it added.

The chamber also extended its appreciation to distinguished guests who attended the celebration and marked the milestone.

It further expressed gratitude to its member companies, acknowledging their unwavering support over the years in sustaining the initiative.

Special recognition was given to the Cyprus Marine Environment Protection Association (CYMEPA) for its close and valuable cooperation throughout the programme’s development.

The chamber also thanked Limassol port operator DP World for hosting the event, as well as sponsors whose contributions supported the anniversary celebrations.

The initiative also drew international recognition, with International Chamber of Shipping secretary-general Thomas Kazakos praising its enduring success and wider influence.

“It is truly amazing to see that this commendable pioneering idea that started in Cyprus so many years ago by the Cyprus Shipping Chamber with the active and passionate support of CYMEPA not only is still going strong, but it has been copied in other countries,” he said.

“It is bringing the wonderful world of sea and shipping to the future seafarers and shipping executives from such a young age,” he added.

“Big bravo to all who have worked all these years to make this such a success,” Kazakos continued.

“Special thanks to the numerous participating member companies, all the participating schools and teachers, and to Eugen-Henning Adami who came up with the idea,” he concluded.

The anniversary event highlighted the long-term educational impact of the programme, which has connected students with the maritime sector and fostered early awareness of shipping careers and ocean-related industries.