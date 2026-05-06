Candidates from the Sikou Pano! (Get Up!) party on Wednesday morning registered their candidacies for the forthcoming parliamentary elections in the Nicosia district, with both the party’s founder and figurehead Chistofer Tornaritis and current leader Sotiris Christou speaking to reporters afterwards.

“This is the first time I have made statements as a politician. We have acted on what we have said. This is a movement which started with me with the aim of awakening the people. We have published all of our positions. Let’s do everything, let’s gain strength to move forward with significant changes,” Tornaritis said.

Chief among those policies, he added, is the inclusion of “emotional education” lessons in school, for “that is where all of our problems begin”.

Christou, meanwhile, called on the electorate to “give the system, not themselves, a wallop”.

Sikou Pano! was formed by Tornaritis in January. No poll has forecast the party to win any seats at the election. His wife, high profile fashion designer Ramona Filip is also standing as a candidate.