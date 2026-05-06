SocialTech Lab appointed Cyprus representative for EIT Food

The non-profit organisation SocialTech Lab has been appointed as the National Representative of EIT Food for Cyprus, a role that will expand access for startups, researchers and other stakeholders in Cyprus to European funding, programmes and collaborations within the agrifood sector.

EIT Food is supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), a body of the European Union, and is Europe’s leading agrifood innovation initiative, bringing together businesses, startups, research institutions and academia to promote innovation and sustainability across the entire food value chain.

As National Representative of EIT Food, SocialTech Lab will serve as the national access hub to EIT Food in Cyprus, working directly with startups, researchers and industry stakeholders to connect them with European funding, training and collaboration opportunities. The organisation will provide active and practical support for participation in EIT Food initiatives, helping stakeholders identify relevant opportunities, prepare competitive applications and leverage pathways for collaboration, pilot projects and market expansion, enabling agrifood innovators in Cyprus to bring new solutions to the European market.

This appointment comes at a critical time for Cyprus’ agrifood sector. As the sector faces increasing pressure from climate-related challenges, slow digital transformation and structural limitations, many innovators also encounter barriers in accessing funding, scaling solutions beyond Cyprus and entering international markets. SocialTech Lab’s mission as EIT Food National Representative is to address these gaps by creating structured pathways that enable innovators to progress from early-stage ideas to validated solutions and international growth.

Entrepreneurial opportunities, agrifood research, value chain innovation

In practical terms, this means that startups and entrepreneurs in Cyprus will be supported not only in discovering new EIT Food opportunities, but also in participating meaningfully in them. Researchers and academic institutions will gain clearer pathways for transforming agrifood research into real-world applications, participating in EIT Food educational and innovation programmes and collaborating more closely with industry and startups. Businesses and organisations across the agrifood value chain will gain access to emerging innovation, opportunities to participate in collaborative projects and pilot initiatives and stronger integration into European networks shaping the future of food.

Beyond individual participation, SocialTech Lab will play a broader ecosystem role by coordinating outreach activities, implementing capacity-building initiatives such as startup training and mentoring and bringing together stakeholders from the Knowledge Triangle of academia, research and business. Through targeted events, networking, programmes and partnerships, the organisation will work to increase awareness of EIT Food opportunities while ensuring that participation leads to tangible outcomes, including applications, partnerships and funded initiatives.

“This role is about opening doors,” said Steven W. Stavrou, Director of Strategy & Impact at SocialTech Lab. “We have incredible agrifood talent across startups, research, and industry that we can accelerate with clearer pathways into European programmes and markets. Through EIT Food, we’re creating those pathways, helping agrifood innovators scale with the right support behind them, and contribute to the future of food in Europe.”

EIT Food Activation Event set for May 25, 2026

SocialTech Lab has already begun implementing activities for 2026, including information sessions, targeted outreach campaigns, startup support and application feedback, as well as skills development programmes. As part of this initial phase, SocialTech Lab will host the first EIT Food Activation Event in Cyprus on May 25, 2026, at the CYENS Centre of Excellence in Nicosia, co-organised with the EIT Community Officer in Cyprus and supported by CYENS as the EIT Community RIS Hub. The event will bring together stakeholders from startups, research, industry and policy with the aim of identifying priorities, strengthening collaboration and shaping future agrifood innovation activities in the country.

Stakeholders within the agrifood ecosystem are invited to participate in these activities and explore how they can benefit from the EIT Food network. More information and upcoming opportunities can be found at: AgriFood by SocialTech Lab or emailing: [email protected].

About EIT Food

EIT Food is developing Europe’s food innovation ecosystem to create a healthy, sustainable and resilient food system. It empowers innovators and entrepreneurs, invests in ideas and talent and creates opportunities for collaboration between science, research, industry and policy.

Supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), a body of the European Union, EIT Food has been active since 2016.

Learn more at EIT Food or follow updates via EIT Food on LinkedIn and EIT Food on YouTube.

About the EIT Food National Representatives

EIT Food National Representatives are members of the EIT Community Hubs in their respective countries. They are independent organisations appointed to connect national agrifood ecosystems in Southern and Eastern Europe with the EIT Food ecosystem, activities and opportunities.

A central part of their role is the creation of strong agrifood startup pipelines for EIT Food entrepreneurship programmes through identifying promising ventures, collaborating with incubators and accelerators and providing practical support during the application process. In addition, they attract learners to EIT Food educational initiatives, including the EIT Food Master in Food Systems and the EU Skills Academies in Biotechnology and Resilient Agriculture.

At the same time, EIT Food National Representatives contribute to strengthening national innovation networks by facilitating collaboration, disseminating information about relevant opportunities and implementing activities that enhance innovation and entrepreneurship capabilities within the agrifood sector.

This appointment forms part of the EIT Regional Innovation Scheme (EIT RIS), one of the EIT’s key instruments for widening participation in the EIT ecosystem and addressing regional inequalities in innovation capacity.

About SocialTech Lab

SocialTech Lab is a Cyprus-based non-profit organisation operating at the intersection of technology, entrepreneurship and innovation. It empowers inclusive and resilient ecosystems while supporting early-stage entrepreneurs and innovators.

Learn more at SocialTech Lab and follow updates on: LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.