Wednesday’s weather is expected to be mostly clear across most of the island, though clouds are expected to gather in the afternoon and possibly produce isolated pockets of rain, mostly inland and in the mountains.

Temperatures are set to rise to 23 degrees Celsius inland, 22 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 12 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will be largely clear, with temperatures set to drop to 11 degrees Celsius inland, 13 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and five degrees Celsius in the mountains.

From Thursday until the weekend, the skies are expected to remain clear, with temperatures expected to rise until Saturday.

As of dawn, the depth of snow atop Mount Olympus was 10 centimetres.