Volt’s co-leaders Andromachi Sophocleous and Panos Loizou Parras on Wednesday filed their candidacies for the forthcoming parliamentary elections in the Nicosia and Limassol districts respectively.

In Nicosia, Sophocleous said that her party is “proud of each of the 56” candidates the party is fielding.

“Volt did not come as a coincidence, but as a political necessity. It is a party which emerges from the problems of the 21st century. We are a modern voice. We prioritise the cost of living. We will not remain silent. We are ready to confront corruption and present a vision for the public,” she said.

She added that the pan-European party “will be in parliament”, with polling suggesting that the party is on the rise, and that “what it must clarify is its participation”.

Parras, meanwhile, said that Wednesday was “a historic day” for his party, and that “56 very capable candidates and thousands of voters” are joining him in the election campaign.

“We are demanding an effective state – a functional, fair state which will serve everyone,” he said, before adding that “we will be in the new parliament with a strong list of candidates, and we believe that the time has come for each political party to prove its political usefulness for the country”.

A total of 19 of the 56 MPs elected will be from the Nicosia district, while 12 will be elected from the Limassol district.