The implementation of a major flood protection project in Paralimni is expected to provide a long-term solution to chronic stormwater management problems affecting residents and businesses in the area, president of the Famagusta district government Yiannis Karousos said on Thursday.

According to a statement, the total cost of the flood protection works amounts to €14.28 million, including VAT.

The project concerns the construction and upgrading of stormwater drainage infrastructure aimed at reducing flood risks, protecting homes and businesses and improving public safety and quality of life.

The organisation said the project forms part of its wider strategy to upgrade infrastructure and strengthen flood resilience across areas under its jurisdiction.

Karousos described the scheme as the most significant infrastructure project currently being promoted by the Famagusta district government, adding that authorities had secured a substantial increase in co-financing, from €5.5 million to €14.3 million.

The project is being carried out under the “Thaleia 2021-2027” cohesion policy programme with co-financing from the European Union.