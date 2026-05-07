The Electricity Authority (EAC) said on Thursday that though it can’t entirely rule out the possibility of power outages, it has taken all necessary steps to prevent such an eventuality.

Giorgos Petrou, chairman of the EAC board, made the remarks to the media following a meeting with the leader of the Disy party. Also attending the meeting were representatives of EAC-affiliated trade unions.

Taking questions, the EAC boss said that if the two substations continue to operate “normally” then there shouldn’t be any issue with adequate electricity supply.

But he noted that the two substations are powered by generators that are 40 years old.

“So, anything is possible,” he said.

For its part, he stressed, the EAC has done all it can – including necessary upkeep – to ensure the smooth running of the substations.

And the organisation plans to begin installing new generators at the substations as of 2028.

“If something unexpected comes up, we’ll see how to handle it. But we have taken steps, we’ve increased production by at least 80 megawatts this year, and we believe there won’t be any problems.”

Petrou was also asked about electricity prices.

He said there are two ways for the state-run power utility to bring down prices: first, the operation of solar parks, and secondly the use of natural gas for power generation.

But until such time as the EAC acquires solar parks “of a serious scale, we don’t anticipate price reductions”.

As of early 2026, the EAC owned approximately 20 MW in solar installations.

The organisation complains it’s been hamstrung by the state in expanding into solar parks, with preferential treatment allegedly given to private commercial interests.

Speaking to the press, trade union rep Kyriacos Tafounas said workers are still in industrial-action mode.

In mid-April EAC workers staged a 24-hour strike. The EAC headquarters and customer service offices were closed for business. Supply was not disrupted.

Tafounas warned of escalating industrial action unless their demands are heard. He did not specify the how or the when of such measures.