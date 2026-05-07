Cyprus’ inflation rate rose to 2.8 per cent in April 2026, according to figures released by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat), with petroleum products and transport costs recording the sharpest increases.

The consumer price index (CPI) increased by 1.73 points in April 2026, reaching 102.80 units compared with 101.07 units in March 2026.

Cystat explained that, from January 2026 onwards, the base year for the index has changed to 2025, with a set value of 100 units.

The statistical service added that the index reference year had previously been 2015, with a value of 100 units, used between January 2016 and December 2025.

Compared with April 2025, the largest increases among economic categories were recorded in petroleum products, which rose by 18.3 per cent, and agricultural goods, which increased by 9.6 per cent.

The largest annual decrease was observed in electricity and water, which fell by 7.9 per cent.

Compared with March 2026, the largest increase among economic categories was recorded in petroleum products, which rose by 12.6 per cent.

In annual terms, the largest price increases by category were recorded in transport, which rose by 8.2 per cent, followed by food and non-alcoholic beverages at 4.8 per cent, recreation, sports and culture at 4.2 per cent, and educational services at 3.7 per cent.

The statistical service also reported that the largest annual decrease was recorded in clothing and footwear, which fell by 5.3 per cent.

Moreover, when compared with March 2026, the largest monthly increases were observed in transport at 8.3 per cent, clothing and footwear at 5.2 per cent, and housing, water, electricity, natural gas and other fuels at 1.4 per cent.

Cystat also reported that the largest positive contribution to the annual change in the CPI came from restaurants and accommodation services, contributing 3.11 units.

Recreation, sports and culture contributed 2.82 units to the annual increase, while alcoholic beverages and tobacco contributed 1.85 units.

The largest negative annual contribution came from health, which reduced the CPI by 2.61 units.

Information and communication reduced the CPI by 1.61 units, while clothing and footwear lowered it by 1.14 units.

In month-on-month terms, the largest positive contribution to the CPI came from transport, contributing 1.23 units.

Clothing and footwear contributed 0.32 units to the monthly increase, while housing, water, electricity, natural gas and other fuels contributed 0.17 units.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages recorded a negative monthly contribution of 0.11 units.

Among specific categories, recreation services recorded the largest positive contribution to annual inflation, adding 2.88 units to the CPI.

The largest negative annual contribution came from mobile communication services, which reduced the index by 1.50 units.

For month-on-month changes, fuels and lubricants recorded the strongest positive effect, contributing 0.72 units.

Vegetables recorded the largest negative monthly impact, reducing the index by 0.20 units.