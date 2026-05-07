Defending champions Paris St Germain drew 1-1 with hosts Bayern Munich on Wednesday to book their spot in the Champions League final for the second consecutive season with a 6-5 aggregate victory in an enthralling tie.

The French side will face Arsenal in the May 30 showcase game in Budapest after the London club’s 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday secured a 2-1 aggregate win.

Holding a 5-4 advantage from a scintillating first leg, PSG got off to a perfect start when Ousmane Dembele, who scored twice last week, rifled home from a perfectly timed Khvicha Kvaratskhelia cutback in the third minute.

The visitors spent much of the game soaking up Bayern pressure with the hosts needing two goals to level the tie, and waiting to hit them on the break.

PSG found more space in the second half as the Germans grew more desperate, and went close through Desire Doue and Kvaratskhelia late in the game. Harry Kane grabbed the equaliser for Bayern deep into stoppage time but it was too little too late for the Bundesliga champions.